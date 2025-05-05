Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

