Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for Amazon.com Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

