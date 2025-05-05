Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $45,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,296.08. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,079,234.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,082,376 shares in the company, valued at $20,511,403.60. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,903. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.00 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

