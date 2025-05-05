Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

