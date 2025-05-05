Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

