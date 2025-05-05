Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 421.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 86,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Schrödinger by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $25.29 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

