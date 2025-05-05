Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.12. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.