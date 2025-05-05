Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $262.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1,673.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

