Shake Shack’s (SHAK) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

NYSE SHAK opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 410.91 and a beta of 1.61. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

