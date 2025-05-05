Short Interest in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rises By 20.1%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 99,819 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,390.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 32,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,512,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $119.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

