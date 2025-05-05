Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Expands By 19.8%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of News stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. News has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts predict that News will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in News by 101.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in News by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

