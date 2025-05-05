Short Interest in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Grows By 20.5%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,156.50. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

