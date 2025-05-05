Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sidus Space Price Performance
Shares of Sidus Space stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Sidus Space has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.46.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.61. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.87% and a negative net margin of 291.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space
Sidus Space Company Profile
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sidus Space
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.