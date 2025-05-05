Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sidus Space Price Performance

Shares of Sidus Space stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Sidus Space has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.46.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.61. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.87% and a negative net margin of 291.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

Sidus Space Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sidus Space by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.