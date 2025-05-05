Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 209.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

