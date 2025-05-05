Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Short Interest Update

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 622,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $58.63 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,987.20. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

