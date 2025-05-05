Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $39,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $422,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,713,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,447,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital set a $9.00 target price on Snap in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.44 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $185,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 483,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,528.40. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,599,673.92. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,523 shares of company stock worth $12,689,017 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

