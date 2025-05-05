Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Update

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $635.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.33 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7,404.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

