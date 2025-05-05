Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in ITT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ITT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

