Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Cohu Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of COHU stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Cohu has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 18.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,731,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 585,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cohu by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,825 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cohu by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

