SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SWK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. raised its position in SWK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 800,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SWK by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SWK in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SWK by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. SWK has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.21.

SWK Announces Dividend

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.40). SWK had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

