TC Energy FY2026 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.17.

TSE:TRP opened at C$70.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$46.07 and a 52-week high of C$70.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

In related news, Director Francois Lionel Poirier bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.05 per share, with a total value of C$312,239.52. Also, Senior Officer Michele L. Waters purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,630.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,287 shares of company stock valued at $842,568 and have sold 145,977 shares valued at $9,810,511. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

