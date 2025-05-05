Tejon Ranch (TRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million. On average, analysts expect Tejon Ranch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE TRC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $464.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,727,000.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

