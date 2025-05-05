Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.