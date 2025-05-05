Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $36,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,676,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,647 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

