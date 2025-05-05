The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

