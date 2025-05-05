The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The OLB Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group Stock Down 5.7 %

OLB stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 155.02% and a negative return on equity of 258.34%.

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.