Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $189.89.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,008.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

