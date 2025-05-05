Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 211,129 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $146.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

