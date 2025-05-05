Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,231,790.20. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $51.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

