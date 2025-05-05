Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $240,000 Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 179.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 110,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after buying an additional 208,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 1,598,428 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX opened at $13.73 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

