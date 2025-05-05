Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $241,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $26.06 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

