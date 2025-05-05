Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 430.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.9 %

ENLC opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

