Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 140 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Twilio Stock Up 2.3 %

Twilio stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.