Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 640.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 495,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 428,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 164.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DIN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

