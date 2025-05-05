Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 979 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $159.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

