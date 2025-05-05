Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $14,782,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $24.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,453,299.23. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

