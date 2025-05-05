TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of TransMedics Group worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 200,603 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 940.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 125,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
TMDX stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
