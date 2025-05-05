TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of TransMedics Group worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 200,603 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 940.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 125,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.