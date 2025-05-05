TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRST. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.57 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.