Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Twilio stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Twilio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

