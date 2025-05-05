UBS Group Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $150.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,243.20. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

