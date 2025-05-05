UBS Group Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $200.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $187.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,439,413.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at $89,856,332. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

