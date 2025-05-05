UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of UMH Properties worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $23,396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,506,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 799,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 375,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 178,426 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

