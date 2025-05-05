uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QURE

uniQure Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 453.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $7,360,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.