Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,435,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $95,924,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.