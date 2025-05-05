Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 452,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.02 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.