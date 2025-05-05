Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Veren were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Veren by 313.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,279 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Veren during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Veren by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veren by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of VRN stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Veren Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Veren Cuts Dividend

Veren Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

