Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.06% of Vital Farms worth $33,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 38.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 74,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $784,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,893,645.20. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.