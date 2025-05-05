Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of W opened at $33.76 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,929. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

