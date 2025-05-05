Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2029 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $14.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASND. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

View Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND opened at $172.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 187,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.