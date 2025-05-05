What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for CNI FY2025 Earnings?

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.41 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,048,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,133 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

